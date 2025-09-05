The start of September can only mean one thing here in Doncaster – the St Leger Festival is back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers will be avoiding Leger Way next weekend while Doncaster racegoers – and racing fans from across the country – descend on the beloved racecourse for another fantastic fixture in our great city.

Doncaster MP Sally Jameson welcomed the festival, saying: “Doncaster Racecourse is the jewel in our city’s crown, host to Prime Ministers and to Royalty since its establishment in 1614, and the beginning of the St. Leger Festival in 1776. It is the largest racecourse in the country and also acts as a concert venue, hosting iconic artists such as the Saturdays, Madness and Jess Glynne. It brings a huge boost to our tourism industry, supporting our city centre and the surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud of our racecourse and our racing history, and I want to see it continue for generations to come. It is, after all, a part of our heritage.

Doncaster MP Sally Jameson welcomes the historic St Leger Festival.

“Many of us enjoy a trip to the races and the occasional bet. Nationally, 5 million of us go to the races every year, making Horseracing the second largest spectator sport in the country. This has been a part of our culture for hundreds of years, and currently the horseracing industry supports 85,000 jobs in the UK and contributes £4.1 billion to our economy. It is not only an asset to Doncaster; it is an asset to the UK as a whole.

“There is a crucial consultation going on in Government right now around a proposed flat rate of remote betting and gaming tax. In order to keep 85,000 jobs, including thousands in our own city, and to maintain that invaluable £4.1 billion contribution to our economy, it is crucial that this country enables the conditions for it to flourish. Horseracing is very different to online casinos and games of chance; it is a cultural asset and gives back to our economy. It is a source of pride for cities like ours.”

She continued: “As the MP for our horseracing city, I have raised the need for the Government to engage in constructive dialogue with the horseracing industry on multiple occasions since my election to the House of Commons https://www.facebook.com/reel/24309951821935786. I am pleased to see that the Government is willing to continue dialogue to ensure that there are no unintended consequences for horseracing, and I am determined to support and facilitate this wherever possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ahead of the Autumn Budget, I will be pressing the Government to ensure that our racing industry is supported, that it considers its invaluable economic contribution to our economy and our culture, and that it stops short of imposing a flat rate of tax which would risk the future of this beloved sport in Doncaster.

“I’d like to wish everybody attending the St Leger festival a fantastic week and the best of luck for their bets!”