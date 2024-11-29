Doncaster MP welcomes group of city students to 10 Downing Street

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST
Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson welcomed students to 10 Downing Street.Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson welcomed students to 10 Downing Street.
Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson welcomed students to 10 Downing Street.
Pupils from the city’s Hall Cross Academy travelled to London where they were welcomed at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s residence by Labour’s Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson.

She said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Year 12 students from Hall Cross Academy to Parliament and 10 Downing Street.

"We had a Q&A session and I was able to tell them about being an MP and answer their questions on how Parliament works. Thank you to the students and teachers that came down and asked lots of great questions. She added: “UK Parliament Week sees dozens of schools and community groups in Doncaster Central partaking in educational activities to spread information and awareness of the role of Parliament, MPs and the Government.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband visited Toll Bar Primary School to meet pupils and said: “The children asked some excellent and thought-provoking questions about both my role as their local MP and as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.”

Related topics:LondonKeir StarmerEd MilibandLabourParliament

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice