Doncaster MP welcomes group of city students to 10 Downing Street
She said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Year 12 students from Hall Cross Academy to Parliament and 10 Downing Street.
"We had a Q&A session and I was able to tell them about being an MP and answer their questions on how Parliament works. Thank you to the students and teachers that came down and asked lots of great questions. She added: “UK Parliament Week sees dozens of schools and community groups in Doncaster Central partaking in educational activities to spread information and awareness of the role of Parliament, MPs and the Government.”
Meanwhile Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband visited Toll Bar Primary School to meet pupils and said: “The children asked some excellent and thought-provoking questions about both my role as their local MP and as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.