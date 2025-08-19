Doncaster MP urges residents to join fight to improve city park

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Aug 2025, 14:42 BST
A Doncaster MP has urged residents to take up the fight to help improve a park in his constituency.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband says a number of people have already expressed an interest in looking after Woodside Road and Chatsworth Crescent Park – known locally as Woody Park in Scawthorpe.

He said: Do you live in Scawthorpe or nearby and care about the future of Woody Park?

“Following my recent post about concerns over the condition of the play area, I’ve heard from several residents who are passionate about improving the park and keen to get involved.

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband says Woody Park in Scawthorpe is in need of some TLC.placeholder image
Doncaster MP Ed Miliband says Woody Park in Scawthorpe is in need of some TLC.

“I’ll be meeting with these residents in the coming weeks to hear their ideas and explore how we can work together to make Woody Park a better space for everyone.

“If you haven’t yet been in touch but would like to be part of this exciting community initiative, I’d love to hear from you.”

Contact [email protected] or call 01302 875 462

