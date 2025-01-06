Doncaster MP running 105 miles in memory of cousin who took own life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster MP is running 105 miles throughout January in a fundraising drive in memory of a family member who took their own life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher is taking on the gruelling challenge – the equivalent of four marathons – to raise cash for the Jackson Hope Foundation, a Doncaster based men’s mental health organisation.

He said: *My 105 mile challenge is to raise awareness of mental health support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“January brings a New Year and new hope for many, but it’s also a time when some people feel low.

Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher is taking on the running challenge throughout January.

“A beloved family member died from suicide a few years ago and my family were devastated. We will never recover from the loss.

“The tragic fact is 14 people a day in the UK die from suicide, so there’s much to be done.

"Well you are never alone, and I want to make sure you know that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to highlight The Jackson Hope Foundation who have a men’s “hope hub” running locally, and two women’s “hope hubs” launching this month in Rossington and Thorne.

"They offer a safe space, with great organisers, who give you the opportunity to talk and share your experience and feelings.

“If you want to help me champion their work as I take on my 105 mile challenge here is a link to donate to their project:

Mr Pitcher, who won his seat at July’s General Election, has spoken candidly about his cousin’s death and last year said: “My cousin died from suicide a few years ago and it shook our family to the core.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a World Mental Health Day debate last October he told the Commons: “My cousin died from suicide two years ago.

"We have talked about a lot of facts and figures today, and we have talked a bit about heart, but a family never recovers from that.

"My auntie and uncle will never recover from the fact that they lost their child before they themselves went.

"All a person can do in that situation is put their energy into something positive, and that is about how to help people going forwards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pitcher also sang the praises of Doncaster’s Jackson Hope Foundation, set up by founder Mark Jackson after the deaths of his partner and mother days apart.

He added: "One of the big things is absolutely those charities that support people, such as the Jackson Hope Foundation.

"I have gone along and spoken there myself and I talked about some of my experiences in Parliament really openly and freely. It is a safe place.

"There are 16 men there talking unbelievably openly about how they feel, and it makes such a difference. I want to ensure that going forwards, whatever we do, learning from those groups feeds into our plans and strategies because it makes all the difference to people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jackson Hope Foundation offers round the clock help and support for people dealing with mental health issues, as well as a number of support groups which are held at various locations across Doncaster.

Mental health helplines include:

MIND 0300 102 1234

CALM 0800 585858

Samaritans 116 123