Doncaster MP presented with "gorgeous" children's fingerprints artwork at emotional ceremony

A Doncaster MP has been presented with a “gorgeous” artwork made up of more than 400 children’s fingerprints to mark him standing down as a school governor in an emotional ceremony.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher says the unique artwork will now hang on his office wall at Westminster.

He said: “After seven years as a governor at Travis St Lawrence School, I sadly said farewell with the most beautiful Christmas assembly and presentation that anyone could ever wish for.

"How beautiful is my painting with all 400+ fingerprints of the children forming the tree, underpinned by the vision we co-created – just gorgeous.

Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher was presented with the artwork at an "emotional" ceremony.

"I will always treasure this, and it will take centre stage in my Westminster office. A constant reminder of home and my Travis family.

"It’s been a pleasure and honour to work with the children, staff and my fellow governors, who made it an emotional event.”