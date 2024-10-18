Doncaster MP opens up about cousin's suicide in World Mental Health Day debate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster MP has candidly spoken about his cousin’s suicide in a parliamentary discussion to mark World Mental Health Day.

Mr Pitcher, Labour MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, spoke about the family tragedy – and has urged people in the city needing help to seek it.

During the discussion, he said: “My cousin died from suicide two years ago.

"We have talked about a lot of facts and figures today, and we have talked a bit about heart, but a family never recovers from that.

Lee Pitcher spoke openly about his cousin's suicide.

"My auntie and uncle will never recover from the fact that they lost their child before they themselves went.

"All a person can do in that situation is put their energy into something positive, and that is about how to help people going forwards.”

Mr Pitcher sang the praises of Doncaster’s Jackson Hope Foundation, set up by founder Mark Jackson after the deaths of his partner and mother days apart.

He added: "One of the big things is absolutely those charities that support people, such as the Jackson Hope Foundation.

"I have gone along and spoken there myself and I talked about some of my experiences in Parliament really openly and freely. It is a safe place.

"There are 16 men there talking unbelievably openly about how they feel, and it makes such a difference. I want to ensure that going forwards, whatever we do, learning from those groups feeds into our plans and strategies because it makes all the difference to people.”

He added: “Locally we have Doncaster Mind, Andys Man Club, The Jackson Hope Foundation, and the Shed On The Isle amongst many others. Please search for one that works for you.

“If you ever need to talk to someone over the phone, there is plenty of help around.”

The Jackson Hope Foundation offers round the clock help and support for people dealing with mental health issues, as well as a number of support groups which are held at various locations across Doncaster.

More details are available HERE

Mental health helplines include:

MIND 0300 102 1234

CALM 0800 585858

Samaritans 116 123