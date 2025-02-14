Doncaster MP offers constituents chance for a coffee and catch up
A Doncaster MP has offered her constituents the chance of a catch-up over a coffee in the city centre.
She said: “Come join me for a brew on the morning in Doncaster city centre. Come and have a chat with me and other residents.”
The time and location of the city centre gathering will be provided when contacting Sally’s office - 01302 326297 – or email [email protected]
