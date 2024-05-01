Doncaster MP joins memorial rally to remember lost workers around the world
A Doncaster MP was among the speakers at a memorial rally to remember the lives of workers who have lost their lives.
Doncaster Central Labour MP Dame Rosie Winterton joined councillors and trade union officials in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
She said: “I spoke to commemorate Workers’ Memorial Day and remember all those who were injured or killed at work and the importance of trade unions in fighting for health and safety here and in countries where unsafe conditions threaten workers ‘ lives.”
