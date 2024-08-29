Doncaster MP in "open and frank" airport discussion for campaigner's podcast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newly elected Doncaster MP has aired his views on the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport in an “open and frank” discussion with a campaigner leading the public fight to return planes to the city’s skies.

Labour MP Lee Pitcher, who won the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat at the General Election, met with businessman Mark Chadwick to take part in the It’s Not Terminal podcast which sees prominent figures in the campaign discuss the ongoing campaign to re-open the base.

City of Doncaster Council has agreed a 125-year-lease with owners Peel and an operator is set to be announced in the coming months.

Mr Pitcher spoke with Mr Chadwick and Doncaster Radio’s Bruce Edwards for the podcast.

MP Lee Pitcher with Bruce Edwards of Doncaster Radio (left) and Mark Chadwick (right).

Mr Chadwick, who runs Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, said: “It was an open and frank conversation with a personal and professional insight into the story of our airport.”

You can listen HERE https://itsnotterminal.buzzsprout.com or search for Its Not Terminal on podcast platforms.