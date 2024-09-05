Doncaster MP full of praise after dropping in to city community social club

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband has given his backing to a city community support group which sees men get together on a weekly basis to take part in a variety of activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friday Men’s Club, based in Barnby Dun, is open to all men in the area and offers a space for camaraderie, support, and shared interests.

The club, which prides itself on being a non-political community group, extended a warm reception to Doncaster North MP Mr Miliband, who was delighted to receive his very own Friday Men’s Club T-shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his visit, Mr. Miliband expressed his admiration for the group, saying: "I'm so privileged to have been invited to the Friday Men's Club here in Barnby Dun and I'm incredibly impressed by the work you're doing.

Ed Miliband dropped into the Friday Men's Club in Barnby Dun.

"Everybody here has been fantastically friendly to me, but more importantly, they're obviously getting a massive amount out of the club."

He went on to praise the initiative, adding: “It's a brilliant initiative. And, you know, I think every community should have a Friday Men's Club because it's obviously just doing such rewarding and important work. I know you're going to go from strength to strength."

In recognition of the club's efforts, Mr. Miliband has extended an invitation to a select few members to visit the Houses of Parliament in the near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also mentioned that he might even wear the club’s T-shirt in the House of Commons.

The Friday Men’s Club is establishing a community garden allotment for all members of the community to join in or simply to come and sit and enjoy, regularly invites guest speakers to give talks and provide interesting demonstrations, arranges barge trips, raise funds for charities and sponsors prizes to the local, annual, scarecrow festival.

Membership is completely free, and even the tea and coffee are on the house.

For those interested in joining or learning more about the club, please feel free to reach out.

Chairman David Clayton said: “We are always welcoming new members who wish to be a part of our growing community. You can get in touch via [email protected] or call 07752 106266.