Doncaster MP completes 105 mile run in memory of cousin who took own life

A Doncaster MP has completed a gruelling month of runs in memory of his cousin who took his own life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher took on the exhausting January challenge, running 105 miles - the equivalent of four marathons – to raise cash for the Jackson Hope Foundation, a Doncaster based peer to peer support group network.

After finishing the challenge, he said: “In January, I committed to running a marathon a week to raise awareness of how struggling with mental health can feel like running a marathon just to get through the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I ran my final steps and crossed the finish line in Westminster. 105 miles complete!

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher.

“A huge thank you for all the support throughout this challenge, it has meant so much to me.

“While my challenge may be complete, the journey for thousands living with poor mental health continues. Battling with poor mental health can be a challenge that people live with for years, or even a lifetime.

“So please do not forget the amazing local charities that are out there, and remember it is always a strength to speak out about how you feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A beloved family member died from suicide a few years ago and my family were devastated. We will never recover from the loss.

“The tragic fact is 14 people a day in the UK die from suicide, so there’s much to be done.

"Well you are never alone, and I want to make sure you know that."

You can donate to the campaign here https://jacksonhope.co.uk/home/donate/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pitcher, who won his seat at July’s General Election, has spoken candidly about his cousin’s death and last year said: “My cousin died from suicide a few years ago and it shook our family to the core.”

In a World Mental Health Day debate last October he told the Commons: “My cousin died from suicide two years ago.

"We have talked about a lot of facts and figures today, and we have talked a bit about heart, but a family never recovers from that.

"My auntie and uncle will never recover from the fact that they lost their child before they themselves went.”