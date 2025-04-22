Doncaster MP campaigns for Banking Hub in Askern

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband has met with LINK, the organisation responsible for delivering Banking Hubs, to campaign for a Banking Hub in Askern.

Following the meeting, LINK will now visit Askern as part of the application process.

A Banking Hub in Askern has the potential to bring more footfall to the area, and to assist the residents of Askern and surrounding areas with access to cash and other banking needs.

A Banking Hub allows you to withdraw and deposit money, manage everyday banking needs, and speak to a representative from your bank in person. Each day a different bank is represented.

Mr Miliband said: “I am very concerned about the closure of Post Offices and banks across Doncaster North. That is why I am seeking to get a Banking Hub for Askern.

“These services really matter to local people as my recent survey of residents showed.

“A Banking Hub would provide a safe, local, indoor area to withdraw cash or pay it in. It would be good for the high street and make life significantly easier for those with disabilities, older residents, and those without cars.”