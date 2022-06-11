Doncaster model seeking victory in nationwide sexy calendar competition

Samantha Soffe is among dozens of women and girls from all over Britain bidding to land one of 12 slots in the UK Calendar Girls 2023 calendar.

She has already made it through from more than 1,000 applicants – and people can vote for her to appear on the pages of the next calendar, which raises money for charity.

Said Samantha: “1025 girls applied but only 185 made it through to the semi-finals for a casting photoshoot and I was one of them.

Samantha Soffe is seeking victory in the nationwide calendar competition. (Photo: Tom Coles).

"Now the top 80 girls who receive the most votes get to the final where the final 12 girls are picked.

"I am representing the natural look and no editing.

"I want to promote to women and young girls that editing and filters etc are not needed and aren’t what make you beautiful.

"Your natural self and who you are makes you beautiful.”

The Calendar Girls concept was launched in January 2006 by Myles Lockwood, a local publisher in Plymouth, United Kingdom.

Myles saw an opportunity in the market and decided to create a local competition for females and males looking to break into modelling, or even try the modelling industry without the rigmarole and cost of having to create a portfolio or wait to be noticed by bonafide modelling agencies.

On top of this he decided to donate proceeds from the sales of the calendar to cancer based charities after losing his mum Wendy Lockwood to cancer after a 20 year long battle in February 2000.

Originally named "Plymouth High Street Girls" the first calendar struck a chord with local businesses and local media right from the minute it was announced.

Today the popular competition has now expanded to all of the UK under the name of "UK Calendar Girls" with casting days in Bristol, Plymouth, Cardiff, Watford, Birmingham, Nottingham and Leeds.

The calendar has a national and international following with sales to more than 16 different countries from around the world.

You can vote for Samantha HERE