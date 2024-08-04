Doncaster misses out on Yorkshire Day flat cap wearing record - but fun still had by all

Doncaster missed out on a world flat cap wearing record to mark Yorkshire Day – but fun was still had by all at the event raising mental health awareness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public sporting a vast array of caps took part in the event at Mexborough Athletic Grounds, supporting mental health organisation Monday Knights.

A spokesperson said: “Alas, no world record for Doncaster.

Congratulations nevertheless to Mind and the Monday Knights men’s mental wellbeing charity for a valiant effort to break the record for the largest congregation of flat cap wearers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An attempt to break the world record for wearing flat caps was held in Doncaster.

"It was great to see so many local people from Mexborough and the wider community donning their flat caps and enjoying the sunshine in celebration of Yorkshire Day. Well done to all involved.

“Great to see South Yorkshire Police getting into the spirit of it, adding a little Yorkshire finesse to their uniforms. I think it’s great to see these boys smiling, having a bit of a laugh, and connecting with the community.”