Doncaster Minster charity Christmas concert raises hundreds of pounds
The show, organised by the Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers and supported by The Co-op and also featuring performances by Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band in front of a 20ft Christmas tree, raised £2,023 for Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust.
A spokesperson for Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers said: “The refreshments and many of the raffle prizes were once again provided and served by our local Co-op stores and their management staff.
"This was yet again a fantastic turnout by the people of Doncaster to support a great cause.”
This year the Memory Christmas tree – which was donated by Doncaster Co-op Funeralcare - raised a further £128.17 which has been donated to the Co-op's national charity Barnados.
Dorothy Miller, Chair of Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers said: “hanks not only to the performers but to all involved, including the audience, in making this event such a highlight of the Christmas celebrations in Doncaster."
