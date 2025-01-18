Doncaster Minster charity Christmas concert raises hundreds of pounds

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
A charity Christmas concert at historic Doncaster Minster has raised hundreds of pounds for a good cause.

The show, organised by the Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers and supported by The Co-op and also featuring performances by Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band in front of a 20ft Christmas tree, raised £2,023 for Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers said: “The refreshments and many of the raffle prizes were once again provided and served by our local Co-op stores and their management staff.

"This was yet again a fantastic turnout by the people of Doncaster to support a great cause.”

Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers have presented more than £2,000 to Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust.

This year the Memory Christmas tree – which was donated by Doncaster Co-op Funeralcare - raised a further £128.17 which has been donated to the Co-op's national charity Barnados.

Dorothy Miller, Chair of Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers said: “hanks not only to the performers but to all involved, including the audience, in making this event such a highlight of the Christmas celebrations in Doncaster."

