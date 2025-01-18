Doncaster Minster charity Christmas concert raises hundreds of pounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity Christmas concert at historic Doncaster Minster has raised hundreds of pounds for a good cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, organised by the Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers and supported by The Co-op and also featuring performances by Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band in front of a 20ft Christmas tree, raised £2,023 for Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers said: “The refreshments and many of the raffle prizes were once again provided and served by our local Co-op stores and their management staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was yet again a fantastic turnout by the people of Doncaster to support a great cause.”

Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers have presented more than £2,000 to Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust.

This year the Memory Christmas tree – which was donated by Doncaster Co-op Funeralcare - raised a further £128.17 which has been donated to the Co-op's national charity Barnados.

Dorothy Miller, Chair of Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers said: “hanks not only to the performers but to all involved, including the audience, in making this event such a highlight of the Christmas celebrations in Doncaster."