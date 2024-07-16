Doncaster mini market looking for people to take up their ‘piece of cake challenge’ to win £50

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:14 BST
Swaran Mini Market in Bentley is holding a piece of cake challenge.

People from all over the city are already flocking to try to complete the challenge.

The store is offering £50 to anybody who can eat a piece of their famous old school style Chocolate Concrete in 60 seconds.

Director Hardav Singh said: “This challenge is great fun for everyone, win or lose you still end up with a treat.

Can you beat the clock and finish the cake?Can you beat the clock and finish the cake?
"It has been a huge success last week and so more many people are wanting to take part so we are doing it again. As the name states this challenge is literally a piece of cake!”

If you think you can beat the chocolate concrete get yourself outside Swaran Mini Market today (Tuesday July 16) at 6.30pm for a chance to win £50.

