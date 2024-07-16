Doncaster mini market looking for people to take up their ‘piece of cake challenge’ to win £50
People from all over the city are already flocking to try to complete the challenge.
The store is offering £50 to anybody who can eat a piece of their famous old school style Chocolate Concrete in 60 seconds.
Director Hardav Singh said: “This challenge is great fun for everyone, win or lose you still end up with a treat.
"It has been a huge success last week and so more many people are wanting to take part so we are doing it again. As the name states this challenge is literally a piece of cake!”
If you think you can beat the chocolate concrete get yourself outside Swaran Mini Market today (Tuesday July 16) at 6.30pm for a chance to win £50.
