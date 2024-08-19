Doncaster miner fears for life this winter after Labour's fuel payment cut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Doncaster miner has said he fears for his life this winter after Labour’s fuel payment cuts, describing the Government as “b*******”

68-year-old James Thompson, who lives in a caravan in Askern, says he won’t be able to afford fuel following chancellor Rachel Reeves’ controversial cut.

The Sun spoke to Mr Thompson and a number of other pensioners in the former mining village following the decision which will see the benefit only paid to those receiving pension credit - meaning only 1.5million of the 12.5million people allocated the allowance will now be entitled to it.

Another said they are already stockpiling food now to cut down on costs for winter.

Former miners living in Askern say they are worried about this winter following the Government's winter fuel cuts.

Labour says the cut could reduce £1.5bn in the £22bn black hole left by the previous Conservative Government.

James, who moved to Mill House Caravan Park 12 years ago in a bid to keep his costs as low as possible told the newspaper: “The Government are b*****ds. I have a state pension and a pit pension and this puts me £2 over the threshold to claim pension credit so I lose the winter fuel payment.

“I’m going to have to tighten my belt even further because that is a lot of money to lose over winter.

“It is really freezing in a caravan in winter, you’re basically living in a tin can - I call this place Tin Shed Alley. One particularly cold winter my windows were frozen on the inside.

“It doesn’t help that this place is surrounded by trees which means we are constantly sheltered, which creates a lot of damp.

“I do qualify for a cut in my rent so I only pay £35.17 a week rent but it is getting more and more expensive to heat.

“I built my own wood burner and I can get wood okay but buying coal has gone up from £13.50 a bag to £20. I don’t use coal so much now because I can’t afford to.

“The gas bottles are now around £90 and last about six months, I use the gas for cooking and hot water but I’ve even managed to cut this down by cooking outside as often as I can.”

To be eligible for winter fuel payments pensioners need to be earning less than £218.15 per week as a single person or £332.95 collectively with their partner - which entitles them to pension credit.

Ex-miner John Bailey says the cancellation of the fuel payment is “hitting the most vulnerable”.

He and his wife Diane, both 68, both receive full state pension - £221.20 per week each - meaning they miss out on their winter fuel allowance.

John said: “We only got married three years ago and if we’d married before we would have got a joint pension but now we have to have separate pensions this puts us around £2.50 above being able to claim pension credit and losing out on our winter fuel payment.

“There’s got to be a U-turn to make the threshold less harsh. People like us are being hit really hard and for £2.50 we miss out on rent and council tax allowance and now our winter fuel payment.

“In the UK we are the poorest pensioners in Europe. We get by on around £800 a month each.

“We do our best to keep the cost low now by keeping an eye on the smart meter, it helps you to turn things off or down if you see it going up too much.”

Grandad-of-six Pete Foster, 67, gets state pension and “a little bit” from his private one - he will also lose winter fuel allowance.

The former warehouse operative told The Sun: “It’s a payment I can’t afford to lose because it means I will have to tighten my belt even further.

“I am on my own so I have to make the one payment go further, paying full rent and council tax with the one pension.

“I stock up on food in the summer so I have enough for winter and I grow my own fruit and vegetables in the greenhouse in the garden, then when they are ready I prepare them and freeze them.

“I like a good stew so I will cook it up and have it last me a good couple of days. I am a good cook and learnt my skills from my mother so I can look after myself. I also make fruit pies.”

To keep warm, he dons multiple layers and takes his dog Luna, a Lhasa Apso, for a walk.

He says: “I have extra blankets and quilts for bedtime to make sure I’m warm enough. If you’re savvy you can keep it warm enough.

“I also go out each day with Luna and I go out with my kids so I am out and about and not stuck in 24/7 so that makes it easier.”

Councillor George Gracey, 83, worked down the pit for 30 years, puts away money each month and deliberately spends time away from his home to ensure he doesn’t need the heating on for too long.

He says: “I also put £10 a week away for my gas and electric to make sure I can afford it when the bills come up but I’m now thinking that won’t be enough anymore. I also imagine our water bills will go up to pay for their sewerage bill.

“I make sure to go out for a walk every morning around the lake and have a chat with people in the cafe so I’m not in the house so long with the heating on. I find I can manage putting it on for just a couple of hours during the day and a couple of hours at night."

Frank and Maureen Whiteside, 81 and 80, no longer will receive the benefit either but say they “are far from rolling in it” and regularly cut back to make ends meet.

Frank, a former miner, said: “It’s a rotten thing to do. What they’re doing is showing their true colours very early in the game. They’re not helping themselves.

“It goes to show that you work and save hard and then you are left with nothing to show for it. Instead you retire and you’re left watching the pennies.”

The Mayor of Askern, Coun Jake Keeble said: “As a parish council we will continue to be the voice of our parishioners and fight for what is right.

“Where we haven't got the power to make change, we will stand by our people and make our voices heard.”

The Government say pensioners can apply for a £150 through their suppliers on the Warm Home Discount scheme and they are launching the Warm Home Plan to fund insulation and low-carbon heating, which they expect to support more than three million households.

They added: “This government is committed to pensioners: protecting the triple lock, keeping energy bills low through our Warm Homes Plan, and cutting NHS waiting lists – bringing real stability to people’s lives.

“We said we would be honest with the public and, given the dire state of the public finances we have inherited, this Government must take difficult decisions to fix the foundations of the economy.

“In these circumstances it is right that Winter Fuel Payment are targeted at those in most need, and we will work with Local Authorities to boost the uptake of Pension Credit, reaching the many pensioners who could still benefit from this year’s Winter Fuel Payments.”