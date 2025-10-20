Doncaster midwife turned travel agent scoops prestigious best newcomer award

A former Doncaster midwife who survived a heart attack just days before launching a new career as a travel agent as secured a prestigious best newcomer award at a glitzy travel awards ceremony.

Ann Moseley, who works for Not Just Travel, picked up the New Travel Agent of the Year award from TV presenter Dermot O’Leary at the Travel Industry Awards 2025 in a glittering ceremony at London’s Roundhouse.

The judges said: "Anne’s energy, resilience and drive is truly remarkable.

"After her 20-year career as a midwife, she successfully launched her agency last summer - despite suffering a heart attack just two weeks earlier.

Anne Moseley was named Best New Travel Agent of the Year at the travel awards ceremony.

"Her caring nature means stellar service comes naturally, regularly offering home appointments for clients who are visually impaired, hard of hearing or have mobility challenges."

After losing her job as a midwife due to health reasons, she set up the travel business from home.

She said: “I’m absolutely over the moon/

“A huge thank you to Not Just Travel for the world-class training and support that has made this possible and to all of my incredible clients who have trusted me with their holiday dreams.

"This award is as much yours as it is mine!

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every person who has booked with me over these incredible first 12 months.

"My journey has been nothing but amazing, and that’s entirely because of the trust and support you’ve shown me.

"This has been a fantastic first year in the business - one that has exceeded every dream I had when I started.Thank you for believing in me, for choosing me, and for being part of this incredible journey. Here’s to many more amazing moments ahead!”

Talking of her job she said: “I love seeing the joy my clients experience on their travels.

"From exquisite escapes to unforgettable tailor-made experiences, their photos and stories are the reminder of why I’m so passionate about creating seamless, stress-free holidays.

"Planning a luxury getaway shouldn’t feel overwhelming or uncertain. I remove the time, the doubt, and the endless searching, ensuring every detail is expertly curated.

You can find out more about Anne’s travel agency at her Facebook page HERE