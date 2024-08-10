Doncaster mental health football team is honoured with prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster football team set up to help people with mental health issues has been awarded a prestigious honour.

Mental Health FC CIC was selected by an external judging panel as the County FA winner of the 2024 Keeping Football Positive Award as part of England Football’s Grassroots Football Awards.

The Doncaster-based club brings people together to play the game they love while improving their mental health.

The club currently helps and supports more than 120 people every week across six weekly sessions in Doncaster and Scunthorpe, providing an opportunity to socialise afterwards at a local clubhouse or pub.

All of the club’s staff are qualified mental health first aiders and the club has close links with Doncaster Mind, Doncaster Talking Therapy and Trauma Research UK.

Founder Ryan Oldfield set up the group last year after struggling to organise a kickabout with friends and to break down the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

Ryan has ambitious plans to support even more people by setting up weekly sessions in other areas, recently setting up a new session in Armthorpe and a female-only session.

The Keeping Football Positive Award aims to recognises a person, club, league or project run by volunteers making a big difference in their community by using the power of football to improve others’ lives.

Everyone is welcome at Mental Health FC CIC – regardless of gender, sexuality, ethnicity, ability or disability, faith or age.

It offers relaxed kickabouts with no slide tackles and is about getting people active, socialising and improving people’s mental health.

You can find out more about the club at www.mentalhealthfc.org