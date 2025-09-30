Doncaster mental health football team in running for prestigious award
Mental Health FC CIC have been named as finalists and up for the award of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the Football Content Awards 2025.
There are two ways you can vote – either you can vote through the website by clicking this link https://footballcontentawards.com/voting and then scroll to the last section ‘Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award’ and select ‘Mental Health FC’ for the organisation.
You can click HERE, and vote/tag @MHFooty in the comments.
A spokesperson said: “Just to be a finalist is fantastic - there are some other fantastic organisations that do great work.”
A panel of over 40 judges reviewed 1,500 entries from 29,000 nominations and winners will be decided by a combination of 50% judge votes and 50% fan votes.
Voting closes on October 12 at 23:59 (UK time).