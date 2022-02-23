Doncaster meat eaters are selfish lovers and vegans have most sex, new survey says

IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating site for married people, polled members split equally by meat-eaters, pescatarians, vegans and vegetarians on their bedroom antics to ascertain whether there is a correlation between the things that we eat and the sex that we have.

The study found that meat-eaters have the least amount of sex compared to their fish and veggie-eating counterparts, with the majority of meat-eaters (51%) getting down and dirty only 1-2 times a week. Famous meat-eaters include Rihanna, Megan Fox, Angelina Jolie, Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey.

The majority of pescatarians (39%) and vegetarians (43%) tied on how often they enjoy the act of love, with the bulk of each attesting to having sex 3-4 times a week.

Vegans are the raunchiest lot with a whopping 36% claiming they have sex 5-6 times a week. Famous vegans include Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt, Russel Brand and Miley Cyrus.

A gleeful 81% of vegans reported that they are very satisfied in their sex lives, compared to a miserable 57% of meat-eaters.

Vegetarians were pretty happy too with 77% saying they are very satisfied with their sex lives.

Pescatarians were somewhere in between meat-eaters and vegans with an honorable 68% very satisfied.

Vegans (63%), vegetarians (55%) and pescatarians (51%) claim they are givers in bed rather than takers, only 41% of meat-eaters describe themselves as givers – suggesting that meat-eaters are selfish in bed.

The respondents were also asked how adventurous they thought they were in sack on a scale of 1 to 10. 1 being vanilla and not wanting to try out new things in bed and 10 being extremely adventurous, open to new experiences and kink!

Vegetarians are by far the most adventurous scoring on average 8 out of 10 on the kink-o-metre. Joint second are pescatarians and vegans scoring a 6 on average. Lastly are the meat-eaters, who only saw themselves as medium kinky with 5 on average for bedroom adventurousness.

Katie, 50, of Devon said “If you eat crap you’re going to have rotten sex, really. You are what you eat and ain't nobody is interested in sleeping with someone who lives off quarter pounders and sausage rolls!”

Georgette, 31, London said “I didn’t have a very high sex drive when I still ate meat. I quit 2 years ago and not only do I want to have sex more but I actually enjoy it better.”

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationships expert said “Plant-based eaters might scorn one sausage over another, wink wink, but they do indeed make the best lovers and have the most sex!

“Food affects our libido, stamina and perhaps even what type of hanky panky we choose to have.

“We’ve all been there - out with our partner enjoying a mixed grill platter, wagyu beef, mutton chops, you name it.

"You get home and you’re getting hot and sweaty for all the wrong reasons.