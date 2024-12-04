Doncaster MasterChef star says appearing on hit BBC show was "massive buzz"

A Doncaster MasterChef star has said appearing on the hit BBC cookery show was a “massive buzz” – as she looks forward to her next chapter after cooking up a storm in the famous kitchen.

29-year-old Beth Hipwell took part in heat two of the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals, the BBC show which pits Britain’s best chefs against each other in the ultimate cookery contest.

Looking to land a place in the quarter finals, Beth, who works as a senior sous chef at Michelin-star rated Hambleton Hall in Rutland, took part in a skills test showcasing her cookery talents – and then had 90 minutes to serve up a two course meal for judges Gregg Wallace, Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing, going up against three other professional chefs from around the country.

Sadly, Beth missed out on the quarter finals and exited the competition.

Doncaster MasterChef star Beth Hipwell.

She has spoken about her experience on the show and her future plans for her career going forward.

If you’ve been keeping up with MasterChef this year, you will have seen Beth create some fantastic dishes.

Ranging from her working under pressure, whisking her popcorn batter to make exquisite popcorn clams and mustard fritters in the skills test to her unique and rich signature dishes – poached lobster tail with sea vegetables and a lobster bisque, alongside passion and chocolate cremeux for dessert.

It’s been a whirlwind of excitement and competition for Beth down at the MasterChef studio.

Beth says she crumbled under pressure in the kitchen.

Culinary knowledge is put to the test as judges, experts in their field, seek out the most impressive talent in the industry.

Taking part in a top culinary show, such as MasterChef, is no small feat.

Beth discussed how she found herself joining the show: "I just wanted to see how far I could go. I enjoy cooking, and I thought, why not? I applied on the last day; I didn’t really plan on it until then, and then the next day I got a phone call saying they wanted me to come down to London for an interview. I was so excited for it.”

Beth spoke about what sparked her interest: “When I was sixteen, I had the opportunity to do some work experience at the Crown Hotel in Bawtry, which helped me get my foot in the door. I’ve been cooking my whole life; I’ve always been interested in it.”

Now Beth has been working as a sous chef in a Michelin-starred restaurant known as Hambleton Hall in Rutland for nine years.

“I’ve worked here for so long. I enjoy making new dishes, changing the menus, challenging myself, and training new chefs. It's a busy restaurant, but I love it, and I love presenting a beautiful plate of food I’ve made and people genuinely appreciating the stuff you’re making,” she said.

She also spoke about what it’s like working in such a high-profile restaurant.

“People ask me what I would do if I wasn’t a chef, and honestly, I don't know.”

She talks about what it was like being on the show, cooking in a high-pressure environment.

“It was so nerve-wracking; I was the most nervous I had ever been; there was this knot in my stomach that wouldn’t go away when I met the judges; I was such a bag of nerves around them.

"I think, because I was so nervous, I ended up making mistakes I would never normally make. I watch the series every year, and I think I wouldn't do this and I wouldn’t do that, but when you’re in there, it’s a different ball game,” she reflected.

Despite the nerves, she spoke about how new and exciting it was to be on the set.

"It was really interesting to see how everything worked behind the scenes. It was surreal to see it in real life. It was like an outer body experience.”

The judges were incredibly impressed with the dishes she created.

"I love the cooking of your lobster tail; it’s buttery and soft, and you’ve made a mousse from scallops; that’s clever cooking, which I think is delicious’. Gregg Wallace told her.

“The dishes I made, I am proud of. There are little tweaks I could have made, but the pressure just got to me,” Beth stated on the show.

She reflected on what she thought cost her the competition.

"During the skills test, I washed my mussels and cockles, and you’re not supposed to do that. I had 20 minutes to make it, and when they critiqued it, I already knew what was wrong. It’s a shame because I've never washed my mussels before. I was also supposed to make mayonnaise, but I forgot, because it’s a high-pressure environment, and while you’re making it, the judges are getting to know you, and the pressure got to me, and I crumbled.”

She reminisces on what MasterChef meant to her: “When I was younger, I used to see my mom watching cooking shows on the TV, but she wasn’t very good herself.

"There were never any amazing ingredients to be cooking with either back then, so MasterChef was such an exciting opportunity for me to make the best possible food I could after years of experience, and as a chef, that is just a wonderful feeling. Working with the best of the best ingredients is really not an everyday experience, and it’s very satisfying to see what you started with and what you ended with.”

Beth expresses her appreciation for the support she's received from her family along the way.

“My mom has begged me every year for as long as I can remember to enter the competition. My plan was to keep it a secret from her and surprise her when it goes out on television, but I just

couldn’t keep it in so she knows I’ve made it to the show! She’s been with me every step of the way along my cooking career and is proud of me for putting myself out there.”

‘I’m a massive family person. Visiting home back in Doncaster and spending time with my nieces and nephews and catching up with friends is what brings me the most joy.

"Of course, I also love eating out and finding new places with good food.”

So what's next for this culinary superstar?

‘I’m at the point of my career where I’m thinking about what’s next. I want to be head chef one day.

"This experience has benefited me in so many ways. It’s changed my perspective on cooking has given me a new look on the industry, and even though it didn’t go as well as I had hoped, I’m confident because I know I’m cooking good food,’ she expressed.

She spoke about how it was like coming off the show: 'It was a massive buzz; people I hadn’t spoken to in years congratulated me. It was a very exciting time, and I appreciate the whole

experience.”

She also spoke about what it’s like to be a woman in a kitchen full of men. “No chef knows everything; you are constantly learning, and it’s very challenging. You also have to be very

strong-willed in a male-dominated field; it’s changing, but it’s still hard for a woman to get the same level of respect, but it’s wonderful to see more women coming in’.

