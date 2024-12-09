Doncaster Married At First Sight stars reveal gender of their second baby

Doncaster Married At First Sight stars Adam and Tayah Aveling revealed the gender of their second child they are expecting next year.

The pair, who first met on the Channel 4 reality show in 2021 - where the marriages aren't legally binding - officially tied the knot in a secret ceremony in December last year.

Their first child, Beau, was born in October 2022 – and their second child is due in April next year.

The former strangers have gone from strength to strength after being matched on the turbulent reality match-making experiment.

The touching gender reveal video, set to Hans Zimmer's Interstellar: Main Theme piano track, announced the news Tayah is carrying a baby boy.

The family-of-three appeared in the video with their dog and let off a flare which was triggered and revealed blue smoke - meaning they are having a boy.

Looking shocked and happy, they kissed and cuddled with their little girl in a countryside setting.

Former estate agent Tayah told OK! about her electrician -turned-fitness-model husband: "He’s a really good girl dad. I think there’s pros and cons to both, though.

"I have a sister and I know what it’s like to be able to share clothes and have that sisterly bond. But then, it’d be lovely to see Adam with a little boy – even if that would mean a new challenge and learning things all over again."

Adam admitted about having a boy: "I’ve always said I’d like one, but I wouldn’t complain if it was another girl because Beau is just incredible."

The mum-of-one added how she was going to try and do things differently this time. She said: "So, with Beau, I kind of just went along with whatever the professionals recommended and I’m doing the same for this baby.

"I did want an epidural with Beau, but I was too far on to get one, so I’d say that’s probably the only thing I’d maybe ask for.

"I would like to have a natural birth but if it happens that I need a C-section, then it wouldn’t bother me. I just want whatever is the safest way to bring my baby into the world. I’m trying not to overthink too much because that’s when I’ll get stressed."

"I’m looking forward to being in a newborn bubble and just enjoying every minute. I said at the beginning of this pregnancy that I’m determined to enjoy it – until the sickness kicked in [laughs]. With Beau, I felt fine physically but struggled mentally, whereas now I am positive but feel horrific.

"With Beau, I felt like I couldn’t really soak anything in, I was so anxious all of the time. It’s been quite a process mentally and it’s really only in the last six months that I’ve felt better."

Speaking to The Mirror, Tayah, 28, explained she initially tested too early but later confirmed the pregnancy while visiting her parents.

Reflecting on her first trimester, she described it as 'really hard,' with constant nausea and heightened senses making everyday tasks challenging.

Tayah said: 'I couldn’t keep anything down and I’m still struggling with my sense of smell. Everything is heightened to extremes and even the smallest smell is making me feel very sick. I usually love perfume but I just can’t wear mine at the minute, which is annoying. I’m hoping it goes back to normal when the baby is here.'

Adam, 29, admitted the couple had been 'trying but not trying' for another baby after deciding to stay in their Doncaster home rather than move.

The couple revealed how their first child, Beau, born in October 2022, is already showing signs of excitement about becoming a big sister. 'She’ll point at my tummy and knows a baby is inside it, it’s so sweet' revealed Tayah.

Tayah announced her first pregnancy in an Instagram post back in April 2022.

Shocked, she told the world: 'The news is finally out and I still can't quite believe I'm typing this but we are having a baby.'

Their daughter Beau Emily was born on October 7, 2022, and the couple were congratulated by adoring fans across the nation.

Adam and Tayah committed to one another on Married At First Sight in 2021, although not legally, and even got down on one knee.

During their time on the show he wanted to profess his 'undying' love despite warnings from the other couples on the show they were moving too fast.

Asking Tayah to be his wife at the time, she cried: 'You being serious?' before saying, 'you know I will.'

An emotional Adam said: 'You're making me cry now.'