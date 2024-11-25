Doncaster Married At First Sight stars announce they are expecting second baby

Doncaster Married At First Sight stars Adam and Tayah Aveling have announced they are expecting their second child.

The pair, who first met on the Channel 4 reality show in 2021 - where the marriages aren't legally binding - officially tied the knot in a secret ceremony in December last year.

Their first child, Beau, was born in October 2022 – and their second child is due in April next year.

Speaking to The Mirror, Tayah, 28, explained she initially tested too early but later confirmed the pregnancy while visiting her parents.

Reflecting on her first trimester, she described it as 'really hard,' with constant nausea and heightened senses making everyday tasks challenging.

Despite the tough start, she said that she is now feeling better and hopes to stay active with Pilates, which she credits for improving her mental health.

Tayah said: 'I couldn’t keep anything down and I’m still struggling with my sense of smell. Everything is heightened to extremes and even the smallest smell is making me feel very sick. I usually love perfume but I just can’t wear mine at the minute, which is annoying. I’m hoping it goes back to normal when the baby is here.'

Adam, 29, admitted the couple had been 'trying but not trying' for another baby after deciding to stay in their Doncaster home rather than move.

He told how he was excited about the new addition and is secretly hoping for a son, although would be just as thrilled with another daughter.

Tayah added: 'He’s a really good girl dad. I think there’s pros and cons to both, though. I have a sister and I know what it’s like to be able to share clothes and have that sisterly bond. But then, it’d be lovely to see Adam with a little boy – even if that would mean a new challenge and learning things all over again.'

The couple revealed how their first child, Beau, born in October 2022, is already showing signs of excitement about becoming a big sister. 'She’ll point at my tummy and knows a baby is inside it, it’s so sweet' revealed Tayah.

The couple, who renewed their vows in December 2022, are looking forward to being more confident parents the second time around. Tayah said the experience with Beau has taught them a lot and made them feel more prepared.

Tayah announced her first pregnancy in an Instagram post back in April 2022.

Shocked, she told the world: 'The news is finally out and I still can't quite believe I'm typing this but we are having a baby.'

Their daughter Beau Emily was born on October 7, 2022, and the couple were congratulated by adoring fans across the nation.

Adam and Tayah committed to one another on Married At First Sight in 2021, although not legally, and even got down on one knee.

During their time on the show he wanted to profess his 'undying' love despite warnings from the other couples on the show they were moving too fast.

Asking Tayah to be his wife at the time, she cried: 'You being serious?' before saying, 'you know I will.'

An emotional Adam said: 'You're making me cry now.'