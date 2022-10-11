Doncaster Married At First Sight stars Adam and Tayah Victoria welcome baby daughter

The couple, who met on the E4 show last year and who live in Sprotbrough, shared a photo of the newborn tot on Instagram, saying they were ‘completely besotted.’

Tayah, 26, wrote: '7th October, the day our lives completely changed.

'Introducing you all to our precious girl, Beau Emily Aveling, we are completely besotted, she is perfect in every single way.

Married At First Sight stars Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria have welcomed their daughter Beau Emily into the world. (Photo: Instagram/Tayah Victoria).

'To my Adam, I didn’t think I could love you even more but seeing you with our daughter completely fills my heart.

'Just want to say a massive thank you to Doncaster hospital, for going above and beyond to reassure me and to the amazing lady who stayed after her shift had finished to deliver our girl.'

The couple had announced they were expecting a girl back in April, with a gender reveal video.

She wrote: 'We’re having a…', and set to Tyler Shaw's Love You Still, the video showed Adam releasing the gender reveal cannon shooter to disperse a flurry of pink confetti.

When first revealing the news, they told OK! magazine: 'We’re so excited. And the thing is we weren’t even trying! It just happened. I can’t believe it. We’re obviously just very fertile.'

Adam added: 'We both said we wanted to be young parents so we’re so happy it’s happened.'

Adam and Tayah committed to one another on Married At First Sight last year, although not legally, after he got down on one knee.

Asking Tayah to be his wife at the time, she cried: 'You being serious?' before saying, 'you know I will.'

An emotional Adam said: 'You're making me cry now.'

The couple are now planning a special day to make their partnership official, although they have pushed back the date.

Adam said: 'We’ve pushed it back to next year. We were going to get married on the date that both our parents got married so we were going to keep that tradition going, but now the baby is due around then so that can’t happen.