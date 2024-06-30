Doncaster market stalwart is undisputed seafood queen after taking on new stall
Shiralee Jones now owns the entire front at the fish market after snapping up neighbouring business Seafood City, which only opened last year.
It means Shiralee’s Doncaster Seafoods business has the monopoly on items such as prawns, mussels, cockles, whelks and seafood trays.
Shiralee, 58, known as Shiz to her customers, has taken over the running of Seafood City from teenager Charlotte Jackson, who unveiled the new stall in May last year.
Charlotte took over the business from long-standing Doncaster Market trader Nigel Berry, who has worked on the fish market for more than 50 years.
“From the freshest daily catches to a diverse selection of frozen oceanic delicacies, her stall is nothing short of a seafood paradise,” a market spokesperson said.
The stall is open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 6am to 3pm.
