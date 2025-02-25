Doncaster Market bosses seek "high end" traders for revamped Corn Exchange

Doncaster Markets bosses have launched an appeal to find traders for the city’s revamped Corn Exchange – saying they are looking for an “eclectic mix of high end businesses.”

The refurbishment of the Corn Exchange was completed before Christmas and is set to open fully for retail and events this spring.

A Doncaster Markets spokesperson said: “We are looking for an eclectic mix of high end businesses from beauticians, boutiques, aestheticians to even made to measure tailoring.

“Don’t miss the chance to be a pioneer in the city’s centre incredible new development.

"Elevate your business in an environment where history meets innovation. Apply now and let your craft shine in The Corn Exchange.”

Anyone interested can click HERE for more details.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones officially unveiled the building last November following the completion of a £5m Government-funded revamp.

Originally built in 1870 as a concert hall and marketplace, the iconic Grade II listed building, which features Victorian classical architecture with a dome similar to that on the original Crystal Palace, went through 24 months of restoration to regenerate the building back to its former glory.

Works to the historic Grade II Listed building included a whole host of vital repair and restoration works, including repairs to the roof, improvements to the drainage, as well as heritage restoration to the windows and stonework.

The works have also seen the removal of the non-original mezzanine, providing a flexible, open space which will be able to host a diverse range of events from shows to pop up markets.

A range of new features have also been added. These include a new staircase, new lighting including LED feature lighting, improved heating, new accessible toilets, new fire doors and a new ventilation system.

In addition to this, a brand-new gallery flooring and ten new retail units have been added, as well as improved access around the entirety of the building.

Built in the Victorian era, it was designed to be a concert hall as well as a market building and Elgar conducted the London Symphony Orchestra there in 1909.

Sir Winston Churchill also made a speech at the building which was totally redeveloped following a devastating fire in January 1994, eventually reopening in 1997.