Doncaster man's lost watch appeal after going home with 'lass whose name he can't remember'

The desperate man posted his appeal to find the watch on social media, revealing that he’d mislaid his timepiece after a night out in ‘town’ – and also didn’t have the girl’s phone number.
So he resorted to explaining his dilemma on a village community Facebook page in a bid to get the watch back.
He said he’d ended up in Rossington after a night out – but realised the following day that he couldn’t find his watch.
Writing on the Rossington Community Forum page on Facebook he pleaded: “Long shot, went town yesterday and went home with a lass from the village (can’t remember her name) and I think I’ve left my watch there and obviously forgot to get her number.”