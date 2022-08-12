Doncaster man's lost watch appeal after going home with 'lass whose name he can't remember'

A Doncaster man has launched an appeal to find his missing watch – after revealing he had gone home with a ‘lass’ whose name he ‘can’t remember’ after a night out.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:42 am
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:42 am

The desperate man posted his appeal to find the watch on social media, revealing that he’d mislaid his timepiece after a night out in ‘town’ – and also didn’t have the girl’s phone number.

So he resorted to explaining his dilemma on a village community Facebook page in a bid to get the watch back.

He said he’d ended up in Rossington after a night out – but realised the following day that he couldn’t find his watch.

A man made a social media appeal after losing his watch after a night out.

Writing on the Rossington Community Forum page on Facebook he pleaded: “Long shot, went town yesterday and went home with a lass from the village (can’t remember her name) and I think I’ve left my watch there and obviously forgot to get her number.”

