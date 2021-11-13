Doncaster man's death not being treated as murder probe say police as daughter pleads for information

Dave Kerry, 42, died after he was in collision with a Mercedes on Balby Road on Wednesday night.

In the aftermath, his grieving daughter Nicole said that the investigation into her father’s death was being treated as a murder investigation after she revealed that he suffered facial injuries and bleeding after being beaten up and robbed prior to the road collision.

However, South Yorkshire Police have said that the incident is being treated as a road traffic investigation incident and not a murder.

Dave Kerry, who died in a road traffic collision on Balby Road.

In a brief statement, a spokesman said: “It is not a murder investigation. It is an RTC (road traffic collision) investigation.”

Posting on Facebook, Ms Kerry wrote: "He got robbed and beaten up before he got ran over.

“If anyone knows anything, please let me know so I can find out who’s done this to my dad.”

It comes as she launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £4,000 for Mr Kerry’s funeral.

She said: “I’m trying to put money together so that my dad can have the best funeral he can.”

Mr Kerry has not officially been named as the victim by South Yorkshire Police and the force has not confirmed any details of an attack prior to the fatal collision at around 7.30pm.

Police, paramedics and a number of members of the public fought valiantly to save him, with the air ambulance called in, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of a blue Mercedes is helping with the investigation while an appeal has been launched to find any witnesses to the collision near the junction with Mansfield Road.

“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” a spokesman said.

“The driver of the Mercedes wasn’t injured and is currently assisting us with our investigation.

The incident number is 897 of 10 November and any information can be sent through via 101 or live chat.