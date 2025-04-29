Doncaster man who finished last in 2024 London Marathon forced to drop out of this year's race
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fred Tomlinson crossed the line in 13 hours and 23 minutes, finishing after midnight in last year’s race – and his story went viral.
The 76-year-old took on Sunday’s race to raise money for the Rainbow Trust Children's Charity in memory of his daughter Claire, who died just before her 15th birthday.
But injury problems forced Fred to pull out of the race shortly after hitting the 5K mark in a time of 1.17.48.
Fred, a retired policeman, battled around the 26.2 mile course with a knee injury last year – and was greeted with applause and party poppers when he finished, earning himself 30,974th and last place.
He was supported by a team of tailwalkers, who volunteer to help the back of the pack.
After his race last year, Fred said: "Running 26 miles is absolutely nothing compared to what these children go through. They don't have a choice, so it was never an option for me to quit."
Ahead of this year’s run, Mr Tomlinson said he planned to "just put my head down", adding: "I can't do any worse than last year."
He said his marathon preparations had been hampered by knee replacement surgery in November.
Despite not completing the course, Fred still raised more than £2,000 for Rainbow Trust and you can donate to his appeal HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.