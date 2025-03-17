Doncaster man who drove Mallard and Flying Scotsman to feature at history talk

The life of a Doncaster man who drove world famous city locomotives Mallard and Flying Scotsman will come under the spotlight at a local history talk.

Fred Sleaford, from Conisbrough, was an engine driver in the golden age of Britain’s railways who, his family understand, took Sir Nigel Gresley’s iconic Mallard on its trial run from the Doncaster Works.

On Wednesday 26 March, 2025, Ian Carpenter will be guest speaker at Mexborough and District Heritage Society, where he will look back on Fred’s life and share a few interesting stories from his great, great uncle’s time on the footplate.

Ian said: “Born in 1888, Fred was working on the railway by the turn of the century and later drove some of the great steam engines of the 20th century, including the Flying Scotsman, before his death in 1971.

Fred Sleaford drove Mallard and Flying Scotsman during his illustrious career.

“This year marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway, which changed Britain and the world forever. Fred, and railway workers like him, played their part in creating an industry that’s steeped in history.”

Flying Scotsman rolled out of the Plant Works in 1923 and became the first steam loco to reach 100mph, setting the record in 1934.

The 1938 Doncaster built Mallard holds the record for the fastest steam locomotive ever, reaching the speed of 126mph on July 3, 1938, a record which still stands today.

The talk will take place at Mexborough Athletic Club, New Oxford Street, Mexborough from 7.30pm on Wednesday 26 March 2025. Pay on the door – admission: £1.50 society members, £2.50 non-members. Membership available on the night.