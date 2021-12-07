Doncaster man who became a grandad at just 35 is proud of his five generation family

Craig Reed became a grandad at the age of 35 and is likely to have three grandchildren by the end of next year.

His large family has an unusual five generations from 80 year old grandma Harriett to baby Joel who will turn one years old on Christmas day this year.

Craig, aged 36 from Thorne, said: “There’s me nan who's 80, then my mum who's 59, I’m 36, my daughter is 21 and my grandson is almost one.

Craig Reed and his family.

“I became a dad at 14 years old and the family is really close.

“My nan just turned 80 and I’m glad that she got to see us all together.

"We just threw her a big birthday party and got together after not seeing much of each other due to the lockdowns and Covid-19.”

Most of the family live in the Dunscroft area of town.

“I’m the youngest grandad I know,” Craig said.

“I couldn’t believe it when Joel was born in the early hours of Christmas morning last year.

“And there’s more on the way - I think I will have three grandchildren next year.

“There’s 79 years inbetween the oldest and the youngest and I’m proud of that.

“I don’t regret being a young dad because now I have so much family.”

Craig has his own businesses named Jet2IT which he started during lockdown.

He joked that he needed to find a business that will earn him enough money to pay for all the grand kids gifts at Christmas time.