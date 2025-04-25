Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster man turned 100 yesterday (Thursday April 24) alongside his wife of 74 years Joyce, aged 97.

Richard Naylor Grant, who lives at Richmond Care Home in Sprotbrough with Joyce, was born on April 24 1925.

He lived in Kelfield and worked for local farmers on the land, then went to work for the Trent River Board.

The couple both lived in Epworth up until December last year when, due to Joyce’s health, they both moved into the care home to be closer to the family.

Richard Naylor Grant.

The family consists of daughter Angela Parker and son in law Roger Parker, granddaughters Nicola, Lynsey and Claire, great grandchildren Mia, Tom, Shannon, Georgia and Niamh, and great great granddaughter Nora.

Granddaughter Lynsey said: "He means so much to our family he is a true gentleman.”