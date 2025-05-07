Doncaster man to take on gruelling 500 mile Scotland bike ride for Sikh temple

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster man is to take on a gruelling 500 mile bike ride across Scotland to raise cash for the city’s Sikh temple.

Ragbere Singh Landa will cycle through the Scottish Highlands between May 18 and 25, to help raise £50,000 for a new roof for Doncaster’s Sri Guru Kalgidhar Gurdwara temple.

He will set off from Inverness, travelling across the hills and mountains, before returning to the city a week later after his exhausting trek.

Swaran Mini Market, which is based in Bentley and is a keen supporter of community events is supporting and sponsoring Ragbeere during his challenge – and is urging others to do the same.

Ragbeere Singh Landa is taking on a 500 mile bike trip across Scotland.

Anybody intrested in making a donation via the JustGiving page set up by Sri Guru Kalgidhar Gurdwara Doncaster can do so HERE

If any other business would like to show support and sponsor or donate the appeal please contact the Sri Guru Kalgidhar Gurdwara for further details.