Doncaster man to swim from Fuerteventura to Lanzarote and back in 14 hour non-stop challenge

A Doncaster man is planning to take on a gruelling challenge – by swimming non stop from Fuerteventura to Lanzarote and back in the Canary Islands – in just 14 hours.

Mark Honeymoon is gearing up for the challenge in November – the equivalent of swimming the English Channel in one go.

The 32km open water swim will see Mark, 45, raising cash for charity.

Pal Paul Richards said Mark, 45, is deep in preparation for the challenge which will take place when weather conditions between the two adjoining Canary Islands are suitable.

He said: “He’s ex-military and he's done a few things in the past including Iron Man competitions – but he has found his niche in open water swimming.

"His attempt as far as we can see will be a first – swimming from Fuerteventura to Lanzarote and back in one go.

"It will be around 32 km – around the same distance of the English Channel to France.

The swim between the two islands is expected to take 14 hours.

"He has spent hours in the water training and he is way into double figures in kilometres doing this and tends to spend four to five hours a day in the sea training when he's not working.

Mark has been sponsored for the challenge by swimming brand Zoggs, supplying him with kit while a support boat and doctor have all been organised to ensure the challenge is safe.

100km west of Morocco, the Spanish island group in the Atlantic Ocean also includes Tenerife and Gran Canaria and the islands are popular among British tourists.