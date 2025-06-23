Doncaster man takes on Yorkshire Three Peaks wearing Crocs

A Doncaster man took on the Yorkshire Thee Peaks challenge – completing it wearing a pair of Crocs.

Louis Stead, aged 29, and a chef in the British Army, along with sisters Millie-Anna Hackney, aged 19, and student mental health nurse Sheridan McCombe, aged 33, decided on the spur of the moment to go hiking, taking on one of the most gruelling treks.

Millie-Anna from Carcroft explained: “Everybody is aware that the challenge itself is extremely difficult, even with the correct walking gear.

“We all had no training and it was done on a complete spur of the moment idea.

Louis Stead with sisters Sheridan Mccombe and Millie-Anna Hackney.

“Louis decided to challenge himself further and wear Crocs for the entire hike simply because he was told it couldn’t be done.

“We walked 50.1 km and he even ran around 10k of it, on the entire trail and up every mountain he kept explaining how much comfort he felt from the Crocs.

“Myself and sister have both come away with blisters and intense pain in our feet even though we had proper walking boots and trainers however he has no injuries whatsoever to his feet.”

She continued: “The whole way round he got so much attention for the fact he wore them, people who have been hiking for years were flabbergasted at the idea that he’d managed to climb three mountains in Crocs.

“With no training and in Crocs it just proves anything is achievable when you put your mind to it.”

The challenge took 12 hours to complete with 10 hours 30 walking time.