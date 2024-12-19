Doncaster man set to take on 108-mile challenge for charity

A Doncaster man is set to battle the winter elements and take on a 60-hour non-stop, 108-mile race along the Pennine Way on Saturday 11 January to raise funds for Doncaster’s Hospice.

Doctor of Mathematical Physics Alex Bullivant, aged 33, is one of 150 brave runners taking part in the Montane Winter Spine Challenger South, between Edale in Derbyshire and Hawes in North Yorkshire, taking a route across the moorland of the Kinder Plateau, Malham Cove and Pen-y-Ghent, raising funds for St John’s Hospice in Balby.

Alex, who is rounding off his gap year with this major challenge, has already walked the length of New Zealand over 80 days this year, and has been training hard for the event.

As well as running round the clock, he’ll need to carry a kit bag containing 10kg of equipment to help him endure the conditions.

Alex Bullivant (right) is pictured with St john’s Hospice Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan.

Alex said: “This will be both physically and psychologically demanding, and I expect to face rain, snow, bog and exhaustion.

“I’ve trained with people who’ve completed the course before, who say it’s a notoriously difficult challenge, but I aim to give it a really good go for the hospice!”

Alex will be able to share a link on the day, so supporters can follow how his progress online.

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan said: “We’ll be checking in to see how Alex is doing. Our whole team wish him the best of luck and say a huge thank you for his support!”

She added: “We are extremely grateful to him for fundraising for us in such an epic challenge. Every penny he raises will go towards supporting patients and families in our care.”

Alex has set up a Just Giving page to raise money and anyone who would like to sponsor him can visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/alexbull

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity.

For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk

*Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.