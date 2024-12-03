Doncaster man running four miles every four hours for seven days to help children

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:14 BST
A Doncaster man is running four miles every four hours for seven days – to help buy Christmas presents for needy children across the city this year.

Stefan Pascutoi is taking on the gruelling challenge at Doncaster’s Nuffield Health gym – and will only get a few hours sleep between his runs.

A Nuffield spokesperson said: “Let’s fill the bucket for Stefan.

“Stefan is running four miles every four hours for seven days to raise money to buy Christmas presents for children who aren’t as fortunate as others.

Stefan is taking on the gruelling challenge to buy Christmas presents for needy children in Doncaster.placeholder image
“Stefan won’t get more than an hour and a half sleep at a time for seven days.

“If you do not wish to donate cash you can donate a present instead.”

Donations can be made in person at the gym, which is situated in Sidings Court, White Rose Way, Doncaster.

More details about the challenge are available through the firm’s Facebook page HERE

