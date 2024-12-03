Doncaster man running four miles every four hours for seven days to help children
Stefan Pascutoi is taking on the gruelling challenge at Doncaster’s Nuffield Health gym – and will only get a few hours sleep between his runs.
A Nuffield spokesperson said: “Let’s fill the bucket for Stefan.
“Stefan is running four miles every four hours for seven days to raise money to buy Christmas presents for children who aren’t as fortunate as others.
“Stefan won’t get more than an hour and a half sleep at a time for seven days.
“If you do not wish to donate cash you can donate a present instead.”
Donations can be made in person at the gym, which is situated in Sidings Court, White Rose Way, Doncaster.