Doncaster man ran 100 miles in just 24 hours to raise money for charity

Ian Burkitt ran around 600 miles in preparation for the mammoth task and was feeling confident about the 24 hour challenge he had set himself.

On July 24 he took part in the Continental Thunder run in Derbyshire.

Ian, 42, from Askern, said: “It was a mad experience to run that far non stop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Burkitt , 42, Askern.

“You experience so many different things from tiredness to pure delusion.”

Ian ran the first 62 miles of the event in 12 hours.

He only stopped for half an hour to drink some soup and eat some bread.

Ian said he has never felt so much pain in his legs.

“It was hard at night in the pitch black,” Ian said.

“You’re alone in the woods but I just kept pushing and pushing.

“They had a band playing music along the route which picked me up and thinking about my wife and children helped too.

“But by 5am I had never felt so much pain in my legs.

Ian ran 100 miles in less than 24 hours.

“I kept thinking ‘how the hell am I going to do this?’ but I did it.”

Ian crossed the finish line in 23 hours and 17 minutes.

“I was in so much pain I couldn’t feel proud of myself when I finished,” he said.

“I had blisters on my feet that I couldn’t even feel.

“After a couple of days when my body felt normal this huge wave of pride washed over me.

“I felt such a sense of achievement.

“I honestly wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to complete the run.”

Ian has raised £1,600 for The National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society.

A charity close to his heart as he suffers from the autoimmune disease himself.

“I was 39 when I was diagnosed and I honestly thought I was dying,” Ian said.

“I thought it was something only old people had but it can attack any age.

“I was hospitalised for over a week and I thought it was all over for me.”

But Ian has a relentless positive mindset towards life and has not let his condition stop him from living his life.

In fact he now raises awareness for others and is keen to get more people informed about arthritis and how if effects those who live with it.

He said: “Just because I have arthritis does not mean that I have to stop.

“I can carry on and I don’t have to let it beat me.

“It can be hard to stay positive but I just try to remember there is so much more to life than arthritis.

“I hope that I inspire other people to take on challenges like I have.

“No matter what you’re dealing with, you can come back from it and be strong.“If I can do this, anyone can.”

Ian runs the Momentum Fitness Coaching Bootcamp and wants to thank all his members who cheered him on during the run.

The team also completed their own challenge at the event.

Ian also wants to thank everyone who donated to his run.