Doncaster man part way through gruelling 2,600 mile charity trek across USA

Brian Brimmell is taking on the 2,660 mile Pacific Crest Trail hike from the Mexican border, across the United States to the Canadian border in a gruelling charity challenge.

Brian, aged 64, from Bessacarr, has been walking for 17 weeks now and is currently in the Sierra Nevada.

He has been posting regularly on a blog detailing his adventures – including encounters with various forms of wildlife, including deer who have visited him at his tent.

He said: "At times I have been so cold I have had to hike in my trousers - and that's unnatural for me.

"I've moved further into the Sierra Nevada and climbed across several more passes, most at around 11,000 or 12,000 feet."

He is aiming to finish the walk by September 21, raising funds for Doncaster dementia charity "Donmentia" along the way.

He is carrying out the exhausting trek in memory of his wife’s aunt Pat Plant who battled the condition before her death in January this year.

He said: "I have had to get used to crossing and climbing large snow fields. This is a slow and laborious task and, at times I have to admit, it's scared me. When you're climbing across snow, on a 45 degree slope, with a 500 foot drop onto rocks below you, it really focuses the attention."