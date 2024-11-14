Doncaster man launches annual Christmas fundraising campaign to help city's needy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sameem Waasay is seeking donations to help purchase toys for children, feed the homeless and cheer up the elderly and said: “Every year, me and my friends carry out humanitarian works and during December that includes events such as toy donations and care home visits.
“Last year was amazing and a lot of people donated so this year we're going to try and do it bigger and better than last year.
“You can help this cause by donating any amount of money and sharing our page with your friends and family.
“The main objective of this cause is to bring a smile on the faces of children who will be stuck at hospital over the Christmas period, bring some joy to the elderly in care homes and to help the homeless with food. A little kindness goes a long way.”
You can donate to the appeal HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.