Doncaster man launches annual Christmas fundraising campaign to help city's needy

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Nov 2024, 15:00 GMT
A big-hearted Doncaster fundraiser has launched his annual Christmas campaign to help those in need this festive season.

Sameem Waasay is seeking donations to help purchase toys for children, feed the homeless and cheer up the elderly and said: “Every year, me and my friends carry out humanitarian works and during December that includes events such as toy donations and care home visits.

“Last year was amazing and a lot of people donated so this year we're going to try and do it bigger and better than last year.

“You can help this cause by donating any amount of money and sharing our page with your friends and family.

Sameem Waasay has launched his annual Christmas campaign.
Sameem Waasay has launched his annual Christmas campaign.

“The main objective of this cause is to bring a smile on the faces of children who will be stuck at hospital over the Christmas period, bring some joy to the elderly in care homes and to help the homeless with food. A little kindness goes a long way.”

You can donate to the appeal HERE

