Doncaster man impresses the Queen with his artistic drawing of the monarch

George Cooper from Bessacarr was shocked and delighted to open a letter from the Queen after he sent her a drawing for her 95th birthday.

George, aged 90 decided to send the drawing to her after the sad news of Prince Phillips death.

“I was really happy when I got the reply back,” George said.

Drawing of The Queen by George Cooper.

“It was tremendous that she responded to me during such an unsettled time in her life.”

George has been drawing as a hobby for many years but said that during lockdown it has helped him get through Covid-19.

The drawing is of Queen Elizabeth when she was just two years of age and it was done in pencil.

The letter that George received.

“I’ve had a calendar hanging in my home for years with the photo in and every time I saw it I wanted to draw it,” he continued.

“It came out so pretty I knew I had to send it to her.

“It was finished before Prince Phillp’s death but I thought I would wait a few weeks before I sent my condolences.”

He sent the drawing with a heartfelt letter rolled up and didn’t expect to hear back.

This is not the first time George has had letters from well known addresses.

He sent portraits to President Kennedy and Princess Diana which both led to a personal response.

George said: “I’ve had letters from The White House, Buckingham Palace and now Windsor Castle.”

The recent letter read from Windsor said: “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter and for the delightful picture you sent on the occasion of Her Majesty's ninety-fith birthday.

“The Queen was most touched by your kind thoughts for her, and greatly appreciated the care you have taken to create your lovely present.

“I am to thank you again for thinking of Her Majesty at this sad time following the death of her beloved husband The Duke of Edinburgh.”

George doesn’t have plans to draw any more royal portraits in the near future but will continue drawing for himself.