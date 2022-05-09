Doncaster man hilariously recreates famous paintings to raise money for Ukraine

David Cook has spent the last few weeks recreating world renowned artworks such as the Mona Lisa, the Laughing Cavalier and Van Gogh’s self-portrait – all with the intention of raising a few giggles as well as money for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

His “Dave Does” Facebook page has attracted hundreds of fans, with people coming up with suggestions of famous pictures for David to have a go at.

And then he uses a variety of props, outfits and make-up to come up with his very own, unique versions of some of the world’s best known pictures.

David Cook has been recreating famous paintings to raise cash for Ukraine. (Photos: Dave Does).

Leonardo da Vinci’s famous Mona Lisa portrait is known around the world for its subject’s enigmatic smile – but Dave’s version is a little different, with a wig and low cut black dress used to complete the portrait.

Frans’ Hals’ famous 1624 portrait The Laughing Cavalier gets a similar makeover, with the subject’s famous facial hair penned on to his face with a portrait of Henry VII crowned with what appears to be a naan bread!

And it’s not just historic pictures – he’s even had a go at David Bowie’s famous 1970s incarnation Ziggy Stardust.

Fans can come up with suggestions in return for a donation towards Ukraine and he has already raised more than £500 in a matter of weeks.

David's take on Johannes Vermeer's Girl With A Pearl Ear-ring. (Photo: Dave Does)

You can find the Facebook page HERE

The enigmatic smile of the Mona Lisa in Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting is not quite so evident on Dave's version. (Photo: Dave Does).

A new look for Frans Hals' The Laughing Cavalier. (Photo: Dave Does).