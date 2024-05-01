Doncaster man died from neglect just weeks after being admitted to city care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

91-year-old Keith Gent died at Armthorpe’s Old Rectory Care Home in 2022, with a number of investigations launched into his care after his furious daughter Shirley Thorpe crictised regimes in place at the facility, which is now under new management since the incident.

She says her father was left lying in his own excrement and urine, was unable to eat his meals, because they were not pureed and was left unattended for lengthy periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now City of Doncaster Council’s Safeguarding Team has ruled incidents of “neglect and omission” while the bosses at the home in Church Street has said Mr Gent’s treatment will be used as a case study going forwards in a bid to prevent a repeat of his death.

Mrs Thorpe says her dad Keith Gent suffered a rapid decline after being admitted to a Doncaster care home.

Mrs Thorpe said: “Within just two weeks, my father went from a cheeky chappy looking forward to chasing the ladies to a replica of “the Scream.”

"It was a shocking and undignified way for my father to end his days.”

Mr Gent, a retired electrical store manager, was first admitted to the home on January 28, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But weeks later, following a serious decline in his health, he passed away on February 25.

Bosses at The Old Rectory say new management is now in place and that lessons will be learned from Mr Gent's death.

The Doncaster Council safeguarding report said: “Findings identified a number of areas of concern.

“He was not offered the expected amount of fluid or drinks. He should have had a personalised amount or at least a daily intake of 1200ml - reports evidence that staff did not encourage nor offer the expected fluid amounts and that over a period of thirteen days a consumption of less than 500ml in a day was recorded

“It was noted that meals were not appropriately cut, and that Mr Gent had shown preferences to porridge and desserts - this however appeared to be overlooked by staff in the respects of when he deteriorated, he was not offered more of the foods to his liking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gent also verbally objected to bedrails on his bed as he was unable to access his commode or reach his table for a drink with these in place.

Said Mrs Thorpe: “The only medical issues my father had was arthritis, which was manageable with pain medication.

“He was admitted into The Old Rectory for a two week respite period agreed by his social worker.

"He was left in his room, in his bed with side bars in place alone, only to have sight of anyone to leave meals and check whether he needed his commode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The call button was out of his reach, meals and drinks were left on a table which he could not get to and lying in nappies.

"They took the commode out of the room and placed him in nappies. On many occasions, I arrived after work to find him lying in his own urine and faeces.

“I continually complained to the nursing home manager at that time and was told "what do you expect, we are short staffed.”

The report questioned why Mr Gent’s deterioration went unnoticed by staff including why meals were left with no follow up as to why he was not eating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It concluded: “All present agreed that neglect and acts of omission are substantiated.”

In a letter to Mrs Thorpe and seen by the Free Press, David Mitchell, Managing Director and owner of The Old Rectory Nursing Home, wrote: “It has come to my attention that the care that your father Keith Gent received at my home was not up to our normally high standards.

"I have been updated from my managers and I agree whole heartedly with you."

He said the manager at the time had left the company and added: (They) are no longer employed at the home due to numerous concerns that became apparent after her departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I cannot for legal reasons go into any detail, however I can assure you that the new management are far more professional and accountable than before. I realise that this does not serve you or your late father at this moment, but I hope you can appreciate the changes we have made going forward is of a more positive nature.

“We do not take complaints lightly and we have incorporated your rather negative experience into a case study, so as we can train all our staff and try to prevent this happening in the future.”

Added Mrs Thorpe: “I would like everyone to know what happens behind closed doors to our loved ones.