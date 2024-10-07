Doncaster man completes world first

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dale Law from Conisbrough is now the first Man in the World to Complete an official 57 Mile Ultra marathon wearing Flip flops. Dale run the Ultra at the weekend from Glasgow to Edinburgh for the charity “WALKING WITH THE WOUNDED” which resonates with Dale as he is a former Royal Marines Commando.

Dale said:

"I am sacrificing my feet for those who have sacrificed far more"

Please visit the "Walking with the Wounded" website if you would like to make a kind donation to help our Veterans.