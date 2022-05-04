Inspector Mark Payling of South Yorkshire Police was facing questions from members of the public about crime, nuisance and anti-social behaviour in a Facebook chat when one resident, with tongue firmly in cheek, asked him: “Inspector, any chance of arresting my wife so I can have a quiet life……divorce is just too expensive!

Responding, Insp Payling told him: “I’m afraid not.”

And in reply the resident said: “Thanks anyway. My mum always said if you don’t ask you don’t get.”

Another poster urged him: “Set up a go fund page. I’m sure all men will chuck a few pounds in – my husband will throw you a tenner.”