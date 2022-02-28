Doncaster man and friend to take on gruelling 550 mile memorial bike ride across UK
A Doncaster man and his friend will cycle the length of Britain later this year in a gruelling 550-mile memorial bike ride.
Doncaster’s David Milham will team up with mate Paddy McGhee to cycle from Greenock in Scotland to Margate in Kent.
The fundraising event is to raise funds in memory of Paddy’s brother Tommy who died from bowel cancer last year.
Paddy will bike from Greenock down to Doncaster before being joined on the ride by David, who lives in Thorne.
The “Home to Home” ride is between the pair’s respective home towns and is more than 550 miles in total.
The pair will be raising funds for Bowel Cancer UK and the ride will take place between May 30 and June 4.
Dave's wife Louise also had a tumour removed from her bowel in July 2021.
The pair said: “Any help to the cause is greatly appreciated.”
You can donate HERE