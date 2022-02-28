Doncaster man and friend to take on gruelling 550 mile memorial bike ride across UK

Doncaster’s David Milham will team up with mate Paddy McGhee to cycle from Greenock in Scotland to Margate in Kent.

The fundraising event is to raise funds in memory of Paddy’s brother Tommy who died from bowel cancer last year.

Paddy will bike from Greenock down to Doncaster before being joined on the ride by David, who lives in Thorne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave and Paddy are riding from Greenock to Margate.

The “Home to Home” ride is between the pair’s respective home towns and is more than 550 miles in total.

The pair will be raising funds for Bowel Cancer UK and the ride will take place between May 30 and June 4.

Dave's wife Louise also had a tumour removed from her bowel in July 2021.

The pair said: “Any help to the cause is greatly appreciated.”