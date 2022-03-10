Doncaster man addicted to drink and drugs for 20 years lands job at recovery centre

Taken into care at a young age, John Northedge began drinking every day from the age of 13 as he lost control and spiralled into decline.

He has now revealed his chronic addiction battles and revealed he has completely turned his life around.

He unsuccessfully tried to get clean over 20 years ago but felt services were not as good then and two decades of drink, drugs, depression, anxiety and psychosis followed.

John Northedge has turned his life around after kicking drink and drugs.

Then, at his lowest point, John reached out for help again.

His life transformed in 2016, thanks to the recovery treatment he received at New Beginnings, Balby, where he’s now a nursing assistant, helping others to follow in his footsteps.

John, 44, said: “My life now is unrecognisable compared to just five years ago. I’m married with a daughter, own my house and car and I’m doing a job I feel is my ‘calling’.

“New Beginnings will never give up on you, that’s the secret of its success. I can never repay them for getting my life back but I’m using my experience to help others who want to do the same and it’s very rewarding.”

New Beginnings is helping around 160 people a year to turn their lives around by ending their addictive relationship with alcohol – and or - drugs. The service is run by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services, a partnership between Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust and The Alcohol and Drug Service.

Aspire Service Manager Stuart Green said: “We take patients from across the Yorkshire and Humber area, which helps support the unit’s viability by sharing resources, and we are currently one of only six NHS medically managed detoxification centres operating in the country.

"Crucially, more than 95 per cent of our patients successfully complete their treatment, which is a massive life-changer for them, their families, and their local communities.”