Doncaster library celebrates tenth anniversary after water leak nearly scuppers plans
A Doncaster community library has celebrated its tenth anniversary - after a serious water leak nearly scuppered celebration plans.
By Darren Burke
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 3:07 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 3:08 pm
Sprotbrough Community Library was gearing up to commemorate the milestone but was forced to close ahead of the big day following the flood.
But the library was back in business for a craft fair on April 9 and director Lyndon Walters said: “The library recently suffered a significant flooding problem but with fantastic support from Doncaster Council was able to reopen in time for the anniversary celebrations.”