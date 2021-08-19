Doncaster leisure centre will be closing to the public so that it can undergo a major refurbishment

Thorne Leisure Centre will be closing to the public for an extended period from Monday, September 2021 for vital maintenance to take place.

As part of a major investment programme into Doncaster leisure venues, the DCLT (Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust has announced that the centre will undergo a comprehensive redevelopment.

It will include the replacement of roofs, pool plant equipment, and air handling whilst also upgrading the changing facilities.

Thorne Leisure Centre will re-open in 2022.

Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT, said: “We are pleased to now be in a position where we can make some much needed improvements to Thorne Leisure Centre which we know will really benefit everyone who uses the venue.

“However, in the short term, this does mean we will have to completely close the centre for this essential work to take place which we appreciate will be inconvenient for those who regularly use the facilities on offer at Thorne.”

Survey works will commence in September which will determine the scale of the work needed, final costings of the project as well as the exact timescaled for reopening in 2022.

As part of this scoping process, DCLT will also be engaging with the communities that use the facility to ensure their views are taken into account when it comes to the improvements made and to help shape the final plans.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to minimise disruption so we will be offering exercise classes in various community venues in the area,” Michael said.

“Fitness classes have been programmed at Moorends Miners Welfare and Thorne Pavillion on Coulman Road.

“We are also looking to schedule additional activities in stainforth and our other DCLT venues are available for customers to use.

“We are keen to engage with the Thorne community to help shape the plans for this redevelopment so we will be hosting engagement sessions through the autumn.

“We want to thank our customers for their patience while this project is completed and assure them the improvements will help provide them with a better environment and overall fitness experience when we reopen again in 2022.

Alternative provision for group exercise classes are being organised in other community settings in Thorne, Moorend and Stainforth.

Customers can use other DCLT venues including The Dome, Adwick Leisure Complex, Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Askern Leisure Centre, Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Fitness Village Balby and Rossington Community Centre.

For further information click here.